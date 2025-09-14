President Zardari tours China’s advanced aircraft complex; first by foreign head of state

President Asif Ali Zardari, constitutionally the supreme commander of the armed forces of Pakistan, visited the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), China’s flagship aerospace and defence conglomerate engaged in the design and production of a wide range of military and civilian aircraft.

The visit comes on the 128th day since the ceasefire with India.

During the visit, the president toured the sprawling complex in its entirety, which produces the J-10C fighter jet that played a crucial role during the recent conflict. He also met AVIC’s engineers and scientists, listening to their insights on innovation, production and future technologies, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

President Zardari was briefed on AVIC’s advanced capabilities, including the J-10 fighter jet, the co-production of the JF-17 Thunder with Pakistan, as well as progress in the J-20 stealth 5th-generation fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, fully automated units, and integrated command-and-control systems for modern multi-domain operations.

The president noted that the J-10 and JF-17 have greatly strengthened the Pakistan Air Force, a fact clearly demonstrated during May 2025’s Ma‘raka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. He lauded AVIC as a symbol of China’s technological advancement and of the enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

President Zardari’s visit also marked a historic first, as no foreign head of state had previously visited the AVIC complex.

The president was accompanied by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, and China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, who is travelling with the President throughout the visit.

He reaffirmed that the two countries would continue to expand collaboration in defence production and aviation, further deepening their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

President briefed on high-speed train operations

President Zardari on Sunday also travelled from Chengdu to Mianyang by a high-speed train, covering the journey in around half an hour.

During the journey, the president was briefed on the train’s operations, service, safety systems and environmental advantages, the President Secretariat Press Wing said.

President Asif Ali Zardari is being briefed on the operations of the high-speed train during his journey from Chengdu to Mianyang in China on September 14, 2025. Photo: X/@MediaCellPPP

President Asif Ali Zardari is being briefed on the operations of the high-speed train during his journey from Chengdu to Mianyang in China on September 14, 2025. Photo: X/@MediaCellPPP

The president praised China’s achievements in sustainable and resilient transport, including pollution-free electric propulsion and earthquake early warning technologies, describing them as a marvel of railway engineering. He noted that such innovations offered valuable lessons for other countries including Pakistan.

The officials highlighted that China now operated the world’s largest high-speed rail network of over 45,000 km of dedicated track, carrying more than two billion passengers annually.

With trains running at up to 350 km/h, the network linked almost all major Chinese cities. China has built a standardised, dedicated passenger system that became a model of modern connectivity, it was added.

Earlier, on arrival, the president was received by Wu Hao, Vice Mayor of Mianyang.

President arrived in China on Friday on a ten-day visit on the invitation of the Chinese government.

During the trip, the president is scheduled to visit Chengdu, Shanghai and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and hold meetings with the provincial leadership, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Friday.

“The discussions will encompass Pakistan-China bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and future connectivity initiatives,” the FO had said.

A day ago, addressing the Second Golden Panda Awards International Culture Forum in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China, Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to work with China and other nations to expand cultural exchanges, strengthen creative industries and promote understanding and a culture of tolerance.

He said culture remained a vital bridge to peace, prosperity, and a shared future for humanity.