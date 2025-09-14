Hollywood stars head to Emmys led by surreal workplace show ‘Severance’

LOS ANGELES: Seth Rogen, Harrison Ford, Colin Farrell and Jean Smart are among the stars expected to turn out on Sunday for Hollywood’s Emmy Awards, where the absurdist workplace tale “Severance” from Apple TV+ leads the nominations.

“Severance,” the favorite for the night’s top award of best drama, centers around corporate employees who undergo a surgery that separates their work and personal memories. Stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower are nominated for lead acting honors.

The red-carpet celebration begins at 8 p.m. Eastern (0000 GMT Monday) in Los Angeles and will air live on CBS . Comedian Nate Bargatze will host.

Competitors to “Severance” include Star Wars series “Andor,” medical drama “The Pitt,” and murder mystery “The White Lotus.”

Apple draws Hollywood talent, Emmy recognition with creative risks

The best comedy race features two shows that explore the tension between art and commerce in Hollywood.

“The Studio,” also from Apple TV+, stars Seth Rogen as a stressed movie executive trying to make prestige films while generating corporate profits.

“Hacks,” last year’s comedy winner, tells the story of a septuagenarian comedian (Smart) who clashes with the network running her late-night show.

Smart is expected to win her fourth best comedy actress Emmy for the “Hacks” role. “The Penguin,” starring Farrell as a gangster in the DC Comics universe, will compete for best limited series against Netflix hit “Adolescence” and others.

Noah Wyle is competing for his first Emmy since 1999 for his role as an emergency room doctor on “The Pitt.” Wyle was nominated five times for “ER” but never won. Ford also is vying for his first Emmy, for his supporting role as a gruff therapist on “Shrinking.”

Other notable acting nominees include Cristin Milioti for “The Penguin,” “The Bear” actors Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, Kathy Bates for “Matlock” and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey for “The Last of Us.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a nominee for best talk series, also may be recognized by Emmy voters. CBS announced in July that it was canceling the show.

Winners will be chosen by the roughly 26,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of the Television Academy.