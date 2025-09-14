BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Hollywood stars head to Emmys led by surreal workplace show ‘Severance’

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2025 03:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Seth Rogen, Harrison Ford, Colin Farrell and Jean Smart are among the stars expected to turn out on Sunday for Hollywood’s Emmy Awards, where the absurdist workplace tale “Severance” from Apple TV+ leads the nominations.

“Severance,” the favorite for the night’s top award of best drama, centers around corporate employees who undergo a surgery that separates their work and personal memories. Stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower are nominated for lead acting honors.

The red-carpet celebration begins at 8 p.m. Eastern (0000 GMT Monday) in Los Angeles and will air live on CBS . Comedian Nate Bargatze will host.

Competitors to “Severance” include Star Wars series “Andor,” medical drama “The Pitt,” and murder mystery “The White Lotus.”

Apple draws Hollywood talent, Emmy recognition with creative risks

The best comedy race features two shows that explore the tension between art and commerce in Hollywood.

“The Studio,” also from Apple TV+, stars Seth Rogen as a stressed movie executive trying to make prestige films while generating corporate profits.

“Hacks,” last year’s comedy winner, tells the story of a septuagenarian comedian (Smart) who clashes with the network running her late-night show.

Smart is expected to win her fourth best comedy actress Emmy for the “Hacks” role. “The Penguin,” starring Farrell as a gangster in the DC Comics universe, will compete for best limited series against Netflix hit “Adolescence” and others.

Noah Wyle is competing for his first Emmy since 1999 for his role as an emergency room doctor on “The Pitt.” Wyle was nominated five times for “ER” but never won. Ford also is vying for his first Emmy, for his supporting role as a gruff therapist on “Shrinking.”

Other notable acting nominees include Cristin Milioti for “The Penguin,” “The Bear” actors Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, Kathy Bates for “Matlock” and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey for “The Last of Us.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a nominee for best talk series, also may be recognized by Emmy voters. CBS announced in July that it was canceling the show.

Winners will be chosen by the roughly 26,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of the Television Academy.

Hollywood Harrison Ford Emmys Seth Rogen

Comments

200 characters

Hollywood stars head to Emmys led by surreal workplace show ‘Severance’

Duty relief, concessions: FBR suffers Rs161bn revenue loss in FY24

President Zardari calls for deeper Pak-China cultural ties

FM Dar arrives in Doha, discusses Israeli aggression with Egyptian counterpart

Pakistan’s PVARA calls for ‘Expressions of Interest’ from crypto exchanges and VASPs

Pakistan, India gear up for high-stakes Asia Cup clash

President Zardari travels by high-speed train in China; briefed on operations

Dar, Rubio reaffirm commitment to strengthen Pakistan-US relations

August electricity bills waived for flood-hit areas: Awais Leghari

Fresh monsoon alert issued for Punjab

With 63pc of Pakistan’s overall exports: Textile sector stays dominant contributor

Read more stories