Crawford shocks Alvarez to claim historic undisputed super middleweight world title

  • Alvarez, 35 and a world champion in four divisions, fell to 63-3-2
AFP Published 14 Sep, 2025 12:31pm
Photo: Reuter
LAS VEGAS: Terence Crawford stunned Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to claim the undisputed super middleweight world boxing crown on Saturday, becoming the first man to win undisputed titles in three weight divisions.

In a fight of razor-thin margins, Crawford poured it on in the closing rounds to earn a unanimous decision victory, improving his unblemished record to 42-0 with 31 knockouts.

Crawford, 37, had jumped up two weight categories to vie for history, having already counted undisputed titles at super lightweight and welterweight among his titles in four weight divisions.

Alvarez and Scull set super middleweight bout for May

He silenced critics who claimed his sparkling resume was packed with sub-standard opponents and quieted a raucously pro-Alvarez crowd of 70,482 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

Judge Steve Weisfeld scored the bout 116-112 for Crawford, while Tim Cheatham and Max DeLuca scored it 115-113 for the American, who had nothing but praise for his opponent.

“Canelo is a great champion,” Crawford said. “I’ve got nothing but respect for Canelo. I’m a big fan of Canelo and he fought like a champion today.”

Alvarez, 35 and a world champion in four divisions, fell to 63-3-2.

Crawford frustrated Alvarez with his agility and speed, losing none of his quickness as he stepped up to the 168-pound (76.2-kg) category.

He weighed in at the same 167.5 pounds as Alvarez, a career high for Crawford, who had never fought above 147 pounds until last year when he weighed 153.5 in a unanimous decision victory over Israil Madrimov.

Alvarez, boxing’s biggest star for the past decade, couldn’t get at him, Crawford using his jab and landing combinations with a vengeance in the closing rounds after wearing the champion down.

