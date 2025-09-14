BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
World

New Nepal PM vows to follow protesters’ demands to ‘end corruption’

  • Karki added that she and her interim government would not "will not stay here one day more than six months", with elections set for March 5, 2026
AFP Published 14 Sep, 2025 12:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s new leader vowed Sunday to follow protesters’ demands to “end corruption” as she began work as interim prime minister, after “Gen Z” youth demonstrations ousted her predecessor.

“We have to work according to the thinking of the Gen Z generation. … What this group is demanding is end of corruption, good governance and economic equality,” said Sushila Karki, the 73-year-old former chief justice, in her first public comments since taking office on Friday. “You and I have to be determined to fulfil that.”

Karki added that she and her interim government would not “will not stay here one day more than six months”, with elections set for March 5, 2026.

