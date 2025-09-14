Siriano, Hudson unveil collections at New York Fashion Week

Christian Siriano and Sergio Hudson hit the runway on Friday evening, showing off their spring/summer collections for 2026.

Siriano’s collection, inspired by old Hollywood glamour, used German-American screen actress Marlene Dietrich as his muse, he told Reuters.

Models started down the runway wearing mostly black-and-white gowns and suits, with pops of color appearing midway.

At the end of the show, looks included large top hats and floor-length bubble-hem dresses in vibrant colors to match, with Canadian model Coco Rocha closing out the presentation.

“I wanted the whole collection to feel like silver screen, like in a film, and then ends like if the color was turned on. … It’s very old Hollywood, very glamorous, but a bit masculine, feminine, all those things,” said the 39-year-old designer, who got his start when he won the fourth season of the television fashion design competition show “Project Runway.”

Taking place at Macy’s, celebrities in the front row included Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg, entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey and pop singer Lizzo.

Meanwhile, designer Sergio Hudson told Reuters that the audience at his show would see a “reset” of his designs, stating that he was no longer listening to pressure from retailers to put more dresses, rather than suits - which he said he’s especially known for - in his collection.

Hudson’s designs featured custom zebra and cheetah prints, silk suits and lively colors married with precise tailoring, as models sported chunky gold hoops and large belts. He said his embroidery, featuring sequins, crystals, and beads, was inspired by African tribe scarification.

“Most people won’t really know that’s where the patterns took inspiration from. It’s just a beautiful, whimsical pattern to most people, but I know,” he said.

Celebrities in the audience included singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige, actress Natasha Lyonne and gymnast Jordan Chiles.

New York Fashion Week, which started on September 11, will end on September 16.