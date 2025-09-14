BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Pakistan

Fresh monsoon alert issued for Punjab

BR Web Desk Published 14 Sep, 2025 11:19am

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for the 11th spell of monsoon rains, warning of heavy showers in the upper catchment areas of rivers between September 16 and 19.

According to the authority, the forecast raises the risk of flash flooding in local streams and low-lying areas along riverbanks.

Commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province have been directed to remain on high alert and ensure that precautionary arrangements are in place.

Devastation caused by rains: Traders hold Karachi mayor, CM directly responsible

The PDMA has urged citizens to avoid recreational activities near rivers and water bodies during the forecast period, cautioning that heavy rainfall could trigger dangerous water flows.

Authorities said rescue and emergency teams had been instructed to stay vigilant in order to respond quickly to any situation.

