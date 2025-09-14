BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Flooding across Sindh feared: Indus River swells to dangerous levels

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

KARACHI: Authorities sounded an emergency warning as the Indus River swells to dangerous levels, raising fears of severe flooding across Sindh.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported Saturday that Guddu Barrage is already experiencing a high-level flood with an inflow of 544,658 cusecs, while Sukkur Barrage is at a medium flood stage with 470,580 cusecs. Kotri Barrage downstream has recorded 262,509 cusecs, indicating a low-level flood.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, the situation is expected to worsen over the next two days. The Indus at Guddu is forecast to reach very high flood levels between September 14 and 15, while Sukkur is likely to attain high flood levels within 24 hours.

Sindh govt urged to conduct topographical survey of Indus River

Hot and humid weather continues to grip much of Sindh, with Karachi likely to see partly cloudy skies and isolated drizzle over the weekend. Temperatures are forecast between 31 to 33 degrees Celsius, with humidity rising to 85 percent in the mornings, adding to the distress for flood-affected communities.

The PDMA has instructed all deputy commissioners, disaster management authorities, and rescue agencies to remain on round-the-clock alert. Emergency services, including health, irrigation, education, police and relief organizations have been mobilized to prepare for possible evacuations and relief operations.

Authorities have appealed to the public in vulnerable riverine areas to remain vigilant and cooperate with rescue teams.

