Monsoon crisis: COAS advocates coordinated efforts

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has stressed the significance of coordinated civil-military efforts in addressing the challenges faced by flood-affected communities.

He made these remarks during a visit to Kasur Sector and the Flood Relief Camp in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan to review the prevailing flood situation and ongoing relief efforts.

Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at public welfare.

The monsoon misery

On the occasion, he received a detailed briefing on the ground situation, including details of the rescue and relief operations being conducted in the flood-affected areas.

Interacting with civil administration, the Army Chief underlined the importance of good governance and inclusive, people-centric progress.

He emphasized that all necessary measures including infrastructural development required for protecting the people against the devastations caused by frequent floods should be expedited. He said that the state cannot afford the loss of precious lives and properties every year.

During his interaction with flood affectees who had been successfully evacuated by the Pakistan Army and civil administration, the Chief of Army Staff assured them of continued support in their resettlement and rehabilitation.

The affectees expressed heartfelt gratitude for the Pakistan Army for timely assistance at a critical juncture.

The Army Chief also met with troops, Rescue 1122 personnel, and police officials engaged in relief operations. He lauded their high morale, operational readiness, and steadfast dedication to serving the nation under extremely challenging circumstances. He commended their round-the-clock efforts, carried out in close coordination with civil administration, to provide timely relief and assistance to the people.

The Army Chief also undertook an aerial reconnaissance of flood-affected areas both along Lahore-Kasur and Multan-Jalalpur Pir Wala Axes to assess the scale of damage and ongoing relief efforts.

Moreover, under the special directions of the Punjab government and in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, extensive relief efforts for flood-affected families are underway across the province.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, along with Punjab Minister for Industries, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, visited the flood relief camp established at Fawara Chowk, Gujrat.

On this occasion, relief packages were distributed among nearly 1,000 affected families, including flour bags, ghee, lentils, rice, milk, dates, chickpeas, and clean drinking water cans.

Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt stated that the Social Welfare Department is actively present in the field ensuring relief reaches the people at their doorsteps through a comprehensive strategy. He appreciated the contribution of the district administration and social organizations, stressing that collective efforts are key to minimizing the hardships of the flood victims. He reaffirmed that the Punjab Government will not leave the victims alone and is taking every possible step for their relief and rehabilitation.

Minister Ch Shafay Hussain reiterated that relief activities will continue until the complete rehabilitation of the affected families. He highlighted that the government’s foremost priority is to provide immediate relief — including food supplies, clean water, medical care, and other essential needs — to ensure timely support for the affected population.

