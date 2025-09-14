BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-14

B’tan PA passes amendments to Anti-Terrorism Bill, 2025

NNI Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly (BA) on Saturday passed amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Bill, 2025, paving the way for setting up special courts to hear terrorism-related cases in the province.

Under the new arrangement, anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) will be set up at safe places and the chief justice will form a panel, comprising three judges, for hearing the cases. The prosecutor-general will constitute a panel comprising five lawyers. The names of the judges, prosecution, defence lawyers and witnesses will be kept secret.

Moreover, under the amendments, only the judges, prosecutors, witnesses, defence lawyers and others directly connected to the case will have access to the courts.

Besides that, in order to ensure the safety of lawyers and the court staff, a technology will be used to change their voices. Under the amendments, the government will also set up an Authority.

Balochistan Assembly anti terrorism courts ATCs Anti Terrorism Bill, 2025

Comments

200 characters

B’tan PA passes amendments to Anti-Terrorism Bill, 2025

Duty relief, concessions: FBR suffers Rs161bn revenue loss in FY24

PVARA launches first call for EoI

With 63pc of overall exports: Textile sector stays dominant contributor

Flooding across Sindh feared: Indus River swells to dangerous levels

Arab-Islamic summit: PM to visit Qatar tomorrow

ADB’s CAREC Tranche-III project: Senate panel nullifies bids

FC HQ being relocated to Islamabad

Choose between good ties and harbouring terrorists, PM tells Kabul

Sindh social protection: WB rates USD200m project as fairly satisfactory

SC says FC Security Services not exempt from income tax

Read more stories