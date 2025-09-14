B’tan PA passes amendments to Anti-Terrorism Bill, 2025

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly (BA) on Saturday passed amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Bill, 2025, paving the way for setting up special courts to hear terrorism-related cases in the province.

Under the new arrangement, anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) will be set up at safe places and the chief justice will form a panel, comprising three judges, for hearing the cases. The prosecutor-general will constitute a panel comprising five lawyers. The names of the judges, prosecution, defence lawyers and witnesses will be kept secret.

Moreover, under the amendments, only the judges, prosecutors, witnesses, defence lawyers and others directly connected to the case will have access to the courts.

Besides that, in order to ensure the safety of lawyers and the court staff, a technology will be used to change their voices. Under the amendments, the government will also set up an Authority.