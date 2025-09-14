BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-14

Malaysian palm oil falls on profit-booking

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday and posted a marginal weekly loss, as traders booked profits ahead of a long holiday weekend, while a stronger ringgit and weak demand weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 9 Malaysian ringgit, or 0.2percent, to 4,445 ringgit (USD1,058.33) at closing.

The contract is down 0.07 percent for the week.

“The stronger Ringgit and absence of fresh destination demand, mainly India, has seen pressuring the prices and the market entered in the negative territory,” said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based brokerage Sunvin Group.

Indonesia could raise the mandatory palm oil content in its biodiesel to 45 percent (B45) before shifting to B50, local media cited the country’s energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia as saying on Friday.

Indonesia handed over 674,178 hectares (1.7 million acres) of palm oil plantations to state firm Agrinas Palma Nusantara on Friday, taking to 1.5 million hectares (3.7 million acres) the total area of land given to the company.

A Kuala Lumpur-based trader said the futures is cashing out from the recent rally on the back of softer Dalian, weak Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data, export slowdown and the coming long holiday.

The market will be closed on September 15-16 for a public holiday.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks surged to a 20-month high in the end-August data from the MPOB showed, while exports of Malaysian palm oil products in the September 1-10 period fell between 1.2 percent and 8.4percent from the same period a month ago, cargo surveyor said earlier this week.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil and palm oil contracts were last up 0.36percent and 0.24 percent, respectively.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.25 percent.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.45 percent against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may extend gains to 4,506 ringgit per metric ton, as a flat pattern might be developing, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Oil Palm palm oil rates Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil falls on profit-booking

Duty relief, concessions: FBR suffers Rs161bn revenue loss in FY24

PVARA launches first call for EoI

With 63pc of overall exports: Textile sector stays dominant contributor

Flooding across Sindh feared: Indus River swells to dangerous levels

Arab-Islamic summit: PM to visit Qatar tomorrow

ADB’s CAREC Tranche-III project: Senate panel nullifies bids

FC HQ being relocated to Islamabad

Choose between good ties and harbouring terrorists, PM tells Kabul

Sindh social protection: WB rates USD200m project as fairly satisfactory

SC says FC Security Services not exempt from income tax

Read more stories