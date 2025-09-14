BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Markets Print 2025-09-14

Copper strides to five-month peak on hopes for US rate cuts

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

LONDON: Copper prices hit a more-than-five-month high on Friday, lifted by expectations of US interest rate cuts and concerns over potential supply shortages.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.2 percent to USD10,069 per metric ton by 1600 GMT after touching USD10,126, its highest since March 26.

The metal is up by about 15 percent this year but has repeatedly struggled to sustain gains above the psychological USD10,000 level. Base metals tracked broader markets higher after US data on Thursday showed a surge in jobless claims, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will cut rates.

“I think the consensus was a quarter-point cut, but now I think it may be more. So I think that’s given the markets a lift, and the bullish sentiment helped copper,” said Robert Montefusco at broker Sucden Financial.

“CTAs were buying dips under USD10,000, pushing it higher. That got us going and then the Chinese came to the party overnight.” Commodity Trade Advisor (CTA) investment funds are largely driven by computer programs based on technical signals.

The most traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.22 percent to 81,060 yuan (USD11,384.67) a ton. Also supporting prices were worries about supply.

Mining operations at the massive Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia - one of the world’s biggest - remained suspended on Friday as a search continued for workers trapped after parts of the mine became blocked.

Copper output in Peru, the world’s third-largest copper producer, fell 2 percent year on year to 228,007 metric tons in July.

Nickel climbed 1.7 percent to USD15,400 a ton after a task force in top producer Indonesia seized large plots from nickel miners in a crackdown on the illegal exploitation of natural resources. Zinc also pushed higher, advancing 1.9 percent to a five-month peak of USD2,956, as LME stocks continued to erode.

LME zinc inventories fell to 50,525 tons, their lowest since November 2023, data showed on Friday and are down 78 percent so far this year.

Among other metals, LME aluminium rose 0.8 percent to USD2,695 a ton, its highest since July 29, lead gained 1.2 percent to USD2,019 and tin added 0.9 percent to USD35,025.

Copper copper rate copper price

