Agri sector hit hard due to floods: Sharjeel

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the agricultural sector has been affected the most due to floods and rains, and it is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision to get the farmers back on their feet.

The Sindh government is taking practical steps for this purpose, and full cooperation is also expected from the federal government.

Welcoming the efforts of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto for the flood victims across the country and said that the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a ray of hope for the flood victims, he said Bilawal Bhutto considers the suffering of the people as his own. Under his leadership, the PPP will not rest on its laurels until the flood victims are fully restored.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the stance presented by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in his tweet regarding the flood victims is a shining example of his public-friendliness and foresight. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has always stood by the people in difficult times. Even today, the poor, farmers, and flood-affected families are at the forefront of his priorities.

He said that we welcome the decision of the federal government to declare an environmental and agricultural emergency on the demand of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto this is the result of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visionary leadership which drew the attention of the entire country towards the flood victims.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that it is regrettable that the federal government has not announced a relief package for the flood victims under the Benazir Income Support Programme so far, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had personally assured Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the relief package, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and especially South Punjab are still waiting for this relief.

He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was right that the delay in appealing for international aid through the United Nations platform is incomprehensible the Pakistan Peoples Party will be the voice of the people at every forum resolutions will be presented in all houses so that the rehabilitation measures of the victims can be made a national agenda.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reviewed the affected areas of Central Punjab, South Punjab, and Sindh in his recent visits. After the visits, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto held meetings with Chief Minister Sindh and the Provincial Minister for Agriculture to make a practical plan for the rehabilitation of farmers.

