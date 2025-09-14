BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Federal capital witnesses sharp rise in heinous crimes

Fazal Sher Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital witnessed a sharp rise in heinous crimes and vehicle thefts over the past week, with seven reported murders and 40 cases of auto theft, raising serious concerns among residents about public safety.

According to First Information Reports (FIRs) obtained by Business Recorder, four murders were formally reported during the week. Additionally, the bodies of three other individuals — including two children from the same family — were discovered, bringing the total number of murder-related deaths to seven.

In addition to the murder cases, 40 incidents of auto theft were reported, including four car thefts and 36 motorcycle thefts.

The city also saw 13 cases of street crime involving armed mobile snatching and cash theft, as well as 12 robberies where citizens were deprived of their valuables. Several police jurisdictions have emerged as hotspots for criminal activity, including Kohsar, Ramana, Aabpara, Industrial Area and Shalimar police stations. Residents in these areas have expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of major crimes.

One of the most shocking cases occurred in Rimsha Colony, located in Sector H-9 and under the jurisdiction of the Industrial Area Police Station. The decomposed bodies of a man, Karam Pul, and his two children — Shabeel Masih, 22, and Naid Bibi, 20 — were discovered in their locked home. Police were alerted by neighbours on September 8 after a foul odour emanated from the house. Upon arrival, officers found the doors tied with ropes and had to forcibly enter. Inside, they discovered all three victims with their hands tied, suggesting foul play.

In a separate incident, the Sabzi Mandi Police recovered the body of an unidentified man from a greenbelt area. Police officials have launched an investigation to determine the identity of the deceased and the cause of death.

Furthermore, a violent domestic dispute in the Bani Stop area — under the jurisdiction of Sumbal Police Station — also added to the week’s tally of violent crimes. A quarrel between two brothers escalated when one opened fire on the other, hitting him with three bullets. The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains under treatment.

During the last week an armed robbery took place in the jurisdiction of Koral Police Station where three unidentified robbers looted Rs 370,000 from a shopkeeper and fled the scene. The robbers held the shopkeeper at gunpoint and made off with the cash before the police could arrive.

In the same period, Kohsar police registered five cases each of motor vehicle theft and two cases each of robbery and street crime, one case of robbery, two cases of street crimes and four cases of auto theft reported to Ramana police station and another six cases auto theft were reported to Aabpara police station.

Residents in several neighbourhoods have voiced serious concerns over the increasing number of crimes, urging police high-ups to increase police presence and take immediate action to curb the rising crime wave.

