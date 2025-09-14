Taunsa HIV emergency

EDITORIAL: The outbreak of HIV among children in Taunsa in Punjab is a shocking and tragic reminder of the consequences of unchecked and unregulated healthcare practices. According to reports released in April and August this year, nearly 300 children, aged between one and ten years, have tested positive for HIV since December 2024.

The primary sources of transmission have been traced to unsafe blood transfusions and the excessive use of injections, including the reuse of contaminated syringes. These revelations point to far more than isolated lapses in medical procedure; they expose a systemic failure in healthcare management, regulatory enforcement, and public health surveillance. One of the most disturbing contributing factors is the rampant quackery prevalent in Taunsa and its surrounding areas, causing preventable HIV infections among children.

In many impoverished and underserved regions like Taunsa, unqualified and unlicensed individuals operate as healthcare providers, often becoming the first—and only—point of medical contact for people. These self-styled ‘healers’ prescribe injections indiscriminately, frequently reusing syringes without any regard for basic hygiene or safety protocols. This overreliance on injections has significantly increased the injection-to-patient ratio, further accelerating the spread of blood-borne infections like HIV.

Even more alarming is the easy availability of unscreened blood bags at local pharmacies—a practice that is not only illegal but criminally negligent. This suggests the existence of an organised, profit-driven network operating with near-total impunity. Blood transfusions have to be conducted under strict medical supervision, using properly screened and safe blood products.

Instead, in Taunsa, they are being handled like over-the-counter commodities, with little oversight or accountability. The sale of unscreened blood and the proliferation of quack practitioners point to a complete breakdown of regulatory control by the relevant regulatory institutions such as the Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority, Punjab AIDS Control Programme, and the Punjab Healthcare Commission. Their failure to intervene effectively raises serious questions about official indifference, if not criminal negligence.

This crisis-like situation should serve as a wake-up call. Immediate, decisive action is needed to dismantle the dangerous network of malpractices and restore accountability within the healthcare system. The local administration and provincial health authorities must launch comprehensive inspections of healthcare providers and pharmacies, enforce strict penalties against those violating safety protocols, and put in place robust monitoring mechanisms to prevent future outbreaks.

Additionally, a sustained public health campaign is urgently required to raise awareness about the risks of unregulated medical treatment, unsafe transfusions, and quackery. Empowering communities with knowledge and access to safe, affordable healthcare is essential to prevent such tragedies from recurring. And unless bold corrective steps are taken now, the lives and futures of countless more children will remain at risk.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025