Timber scam in KP

Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

EDITORIAL: For decades, illegal loggers have been systematically denuding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — the country’s most forested province — of its trees, often with the implicit or even direct involvement of government officials. The recent exposure of a timber scam worth Rs 1.7 billion has confirmed what civil society and environmental experts have been warning of for years.

According to the KP Forestry Planning and Monitoring Circle, around 2.3 million cubic feet of timber has been seized from Battagram’s Allai tehsil and surrounding areas. This may only be a partial estimate, as the monitoring of three additional forest areas is still ongoing. The scale of the scam lays bare just how vulnerable KP’s already fragile forest ecosystems are to corruption, institutional negligence, and organized criminal activity. In an initial response, the provincial government has suspended 140 officials suspected of involvement and referred certain cases to the National Accountability Bureau.

The seizure of illegal timber and the initiation of investigations are important first steps. However, these efforts must not end in a short-lived crackdown that eventually rings hollow. Unless followed by structural reforms and consistent accountability, the timber mafia will continue to operate with impunity.

This illegal activity has not taken place in isolation; it is part of a deeply entrenched network in which forest management protocols — such as tree marking standards and compliance with working plans — are either deliberately ignored or systematically violated. A scam of this magnitude could not have occurred without the collusion of senior officials within KP’s forest and administrative departments.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time anti-logging operations have been launched in KP or other forested regions of Pakistan, only to be derailed by political interference, weak enforcement, and the quiet reinstatement of dismissed personnel. The result has been severe environmental degradation. That forests play a crucial role in stabilizing slopes, preventing soil erosion, and absorbing excess rainfall is a fact.

With large swathes of hillside stripped bare, KP has become increasingly prone to landslides and flash floods. The recent monsoon season brought widespread devastation across the province, much of it worsened by unchecked deforestation and poor environmental governance.

The present scandal highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive reform of forest governance. Environmental crimes must be treated as seriously as other forms of organized crime. This means strengthening forest departments, depoliticising key appointments, deploying modern surveillance technologies, including satellite-based monitoring, and involving local communities in forest protection.

Most importantly, those responsible for facilitating or enabling this large-scale theft must be held accountable through a transparent legal process. Without meaningful reform and sustained political will, KP’s remaining forests could soon be lost to the combined forces of greed, corruption, and administrative failure.

The timber mafia, often backed by powerful interests, is not merely looting natural resources; it is placing entire communities at risk. The time for half-measures is over. Only firm, long-term action can restore integrity to the province’s forest management and safeguard its environmental future.

