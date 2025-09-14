‘CM overseeing relief efforts’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that the Punjab government is ensuring relief and rehabilitation measures in every flood-affected area. She said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is continuously visiting the affected regions and personally reviewing the facilities being provided to the victims.

Azma Bokhari said that wherever any administrative negligence or lapse is observed, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz immediately holds the concerned officer accountable. There will be no compromise in the provision of relief to the flood victims, she added.

For the last three weeks, Punjab’s administration, district officers, civil defence, Rescue 1122, Punjab Police, and other departments have been continuously present among the affected people.

