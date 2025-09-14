BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Chairman SPSC submits report to Sindh CM

Press Release Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

KARACHI: In 2024, SPSC conducted 109 written examinations across a variety of disciplines, with an impressive 381,960 candidates taking part. Of these, 26,722 candidates qualified for subsequent evaluation stages. Following these written tests, SPSC held 25,921 interviews, through which 6,077 candidates were ultimately recommended for appointments within various government departments.

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) marked significant progress in modernising recruitment and selection processes throughout 2024. This was revealed in a report that Chairman SPSC submitted to the Chief Minister for the year 2024, the other day.

A major milestone in 2024 was the inauguration of the SPSC’s state-of-the-art Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Laboratory at its Hyderabad Head Office. The facility is designed to bring SPSC’s recruitment practices in line with international standards. Featuring real-time test delivery, rapid result processing, randomised question generation, and advanced monitoring systems, the CBT Lab provides a secure and controlled environment that minimises errors and malpractice. SPSC officials believe the digital transformation not only streamlines procedures but also enhances credibility and guarantees transparency, offering equal opportunity to all candidates across Sindh.

SPSC continues to operate under the Sindh Public Service Commission Act, 2022, a legislative framework passed by the Provincial Assembly that promotes transparency, accountability and merit in public recruitment. In carrying out its mission, the SPSC responded to requisitions from multiple government departments, addressing their varying recruitment needs through an array of advertisements and selection exercises.

By 2024, the Home Department was among the most active recruiters, announcing 1,821 Assistant Sub-Inspector posts and receiving 32,893 applications. The Health Department offered 1,414 positions, including almost 1,300 roles for Medical and Women Medical Officers, drawing 17,236 applications. Meanwhile, the Education Department announced 753 positions and was met with a substantial response, receiving 60,323 applications from prospective candidates.

In the Health Department, the SPSC announced 1,622 posts for lecturers (BS-17). [number-2] applications poured in, with 6,488 candidates qualifying the written examinations. Among these, 6,293 advanced to interviews, and 1,519 earned recommendations for appointment. For the 324 staff nurse posts (BPS-16) announced, 315 applicants came forward, 272 of whom were invited to interviews, and 260 were ultimately recommended for recruitment.

The recruitment of senior nurses (BPS-17) saw 154 positions announced and 4,573 applications received, with 528 qualifying for further assessments, 454 attending interviews, and 150 selected for appointment. Regarding Medical/Women Medical Officer (Covid Suitability) posts, SPSC received 808 applications for 822 vacancies, conducted interviews with 598 candidates, and recommended 560 for these crucial roles. Women Medical Officer posts were also well-contested, with 7,713 candidates competing for 350 posts; 1,159 qualified for tests, 1,061 advanced to interviews, and 344 were recommended.

Similarly, the Local Government Department’s recruitment drive for Town Officer (BPS-16) posts attracted 88,543 applications for 698 posts. After eligibility checks, interviews, and assessments, 640 candidates were recommended for appointment. The SPSC’s announcement of 101 Accounts Officer posts (BPS-17) drew 10,913 applications, with 101 candidates ultimately selected. Recruitment for 240 Assistant Executive Engineer (Elect/Mech/Civil, BPS-17) posts was robust as well, with 5,913 applications received and 160 final recommendations issued.

In education, recruitment for Subject Specialists (BPS-17) saw 280 posts announced and 14,513 applications received; 465 candidates secured final selection. For headmasters and headmistresses, the SPSC considered 364 posts, attracting 7,634 applications and appointing 200. In the Livestock Department, the SPSC filled 242 posts for Veterinary/Research Officers (BPS-17), having received 7,489 applications and recommending 200 candidates for recruitment.

From July 2022 to 2025, SPSC’s efforts resulted in the recommendation of 18,560 candidates for government positions, with 1,282 candidates recommended in 2022, 5,572 in 2023, 6,077 in 2024, and 5,629 projected for 2025. Through continued digital innovation and a commitment to merit-based processes, SPSC reinforces its pledge to transparency, credibility, and equal opportunity in public sector recruitment for Sindh’s talented and aspiring youth.

