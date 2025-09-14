Prices of essential kitchen items show rising trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week compared to the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed an increase in the prices of wheat flour. The best quality wheat flour ex-mill price of 15kg bag surged to Rs 1,450 from Rs 1,300 and in retail, the 15 KG bag is being sold at Rs 1,500 and the price of normal quality 15-KG wheat went up from Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,420 which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,450 against Rs 1,300 per bag. Following an increase in wheat flour prices, The Tandoor owners have also increased the price of Roti, Naan and Paratha prices as now in rural as well as urban areas Roti is priced at Rs20 against Rs16/18, Naan at from Rs20-25 to Rs 25-30 and Paratha from Rs 45/50 to Rs 60.

No fluctuation was witnessed in bakery and confectionery item prices as normal size bread is available at Rs140, small size at Rs100. The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked dal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

Chicken prices went down from Rs17,400 to Rs15,400 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs405 against Rs445 per kg and chicken meat is being sold in the range of Rs650-700 against Rs700-750 per kg. Eggs’ price went up from Rs 8,700 to Rs 9,000 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs305-315 against Rs300-310 per dozen the previous week.

The survey observed no changes in sugar price which is available at Rs 8,500 per 50 kg bag for license holder retailers in wholesale market while non-license holder retailers are purchasing the commodity from open market at Rs 9,200, which reflects the complete failure of the government to ensure the availability of sugar in the market at official rate of Rs172 per kg as majority of the retailers are selling the commodity at Rs190/200 per kg.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton was available at Rs 2,200 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs 1,400 per kg, and normal beef at Rs 1,100 per kg. Various varieties of fish are available in the range of Rs500 to Rs900 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in tea prices, as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs 2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs 1,800 per kg; normal quality turmeric powder price in wholesale remained stable at Rs550 per kg which retailers are selling at Rs800 per kg and normal quality red chilli powder price also remained stable at Rs550 per kg which retailers selling at Rs800 per kg.

Pulses prices remained stable as maash pulse is available at Rs500 per kg, gram pulse at Rs300 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs300 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils in the range of Rs430-520 per kg, moong pulse at Rs350 per kg, and masoor pulse at Rs280 per kg.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, also remained stable as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140.

The prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati in wholesale market is available at Rs 13,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs380 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs 12,500 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs350 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs 9,300 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs260 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as the price of B-grade ghee/oil went up from Rs 6,200 to Rs 6,500 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs420 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee in wholesale market are available at Rs 2,680 per 5kg tin which in retail are being sold at Rs 2,800 per 5-litre bottle.

Prices of packed milk brands Milk-Pak, Olpers and others remained stable at Rs 2,350 per carton while in retail 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs95 per 250ml, similarly litre pack at Rs370 per litre. Fresh milk prices in some parts of the twin cities are being sold at Rs220 per kg while in some parts are still being sold at Rs230 per kg and yogurt price is stable at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs 1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

Bathing soaps’ prices remained stable as family-size Safeguard is available at Rs160 per pack while Dettol, Lux, Palmolives and others are available at Rs150 per pack, and detergent prices’ such as Ariel Surf, Brite, Express Power and others are available at Rs530 per kg pack.

The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Officially the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has fixed liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at Rs233 per kg, while retailers are still selling 15kg domestic LPG cylinder at Rs 4,000 against Rs 3,500 OGRA fixed price reflecting an overcharging of Rs500 per cylinder. Moreover, the retailers through decanting are selling the LPG on further escalated rates as they charge Rs300-330 per kg, reflecting an overcharging of Rs67-92 per kg. LPG traders and distributors have blamed the marketing companies for higher prices, saying the companies are supplying them the commodity on higher prices as a result retailers are left with no option other than shifting the price to the end consumers. According to LPG traders, the LPG marketing companies and distributors are earning billions of rupees profit by overcharging the consumers, while the OGRA which totally depends on district administration including police have totally ignored the enforcement of official commodity rates. Moreover, LPG distributors and retailers are freely selling LPG by decanting in violation of the laws as a result every other day LPG cylinder blasts are claiming precious lives.

Overall vegetable prices witnessed an increasing trend as potatoes price down from 4,500-7,500 to Rs4,300-6,600 per quintal, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs75-110 per kg against official price of Rs55-80 per kg; onion price in wholesale market went down from Rs4,900-8,500 to Rs3,700-6,500 per quintal, which retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-150 against government set price of Rs48-78 per kg and tomato prices went down from Rs2,500 to Rs1,250 per basket of 15kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs130-150 against set price of Rs82-120 per kg.

Ginger price is stable at Rs1,500/1,600 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs450-500 per kg, garlic prices witnessed a mixed trend as local garlic is available at Rs800 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs220-250 per kg, Quetta garlic price went up from Rs1,000 to Rs1,200 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs280-300 per kg and China garlic price went up from Rs1,150 to Rs1,250 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs270-320 per kg, however, majority of vendors are selling local garlic in the name of China/Quetta to maximize their profits, while the government has fixed local garlic price at Rs198-215, Quetta garlic at Rs242-253 and China garlic at Rs286-308.

