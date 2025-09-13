BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Rubio says Qatar strike ‘not going to change’ US-Israel ties

AFP Published September 13, 2025

WASHINGTON: The United States is “not happy” about Israeli strikes targeting Hamas in Qatar, but the attack will not change Washington’s allied status with Israel, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday as he departed for the region.

Tuesday’s air strikes – the first by Israel against US ally Qatar – have rocked the region and put huge strain on diplomatic efforts to bring about a truce in war-ravaged Gaza.

“What’s happened has happened. Obviously, we were not happy about it, the president was not happy about it,” Rubio told reporters shortly before departing Washington for discussions with officials in Israel.

“It’s not going to change the nature of our relationship with the Israelis, but we are going to have to talk about it – primarily, what impact does this have” on the truce efforts, Rubio added.

“We need to move forward and figure out what comes next, because at the end of the day, when all is said and done, there is still a group called Hamas, which is an evil group.”

Arab, Muslim leaders to meet in Qatar to denounce Israeli attack

Israel targeted Hamas leaders gathering in Qatar to discuss a new ceasefire proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump has called Israel’s attack unfortunate, chided Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and said the United States found out about the attack too late to stop it.

In addressing Rubio’s visit, the State Department this week said only that the top US diplomat would discuss “operational goals and objectives” with Israel and show “the US commitment to Israeli security.”

Rubio also confirmed he would take part in the inauguration of a new tunnel in Jerusalem’s Old City for visitors approaching the Temple Mount, the holiest site for Jews, which is also sacred for Muslims as the Al-Aqsa compound.

“The city of David is separate. I intend to go to that,” Rubio said.

The secretary of state’s Israel trip is timed to occur barely a week before France leads a United Nations summit on September 22 at which a number of Western countries plan to recognize a Palestinian state centered around the West Bank.

France, exasperated over Israel’s massive offensive in Gaza, has rejected US and Israeli criticism and says there must be a new path for the Palestinians.

