London police brace for large rival protests

  • London’s Metropolitan Police said barriers will be in place to create space between the two groups
Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2025 02:49pm
LONDON: London police will deploy extra officers on Saturday as right-wing, anti-immigrant protesters and opposing anti-racism demonstrators stage rival rallies, raising concerns over potential clashes.

A “Unite the Kingdom” march organised by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, is due to meet near London’s Waterloo Bridge before making its way to the southern end of Whitehall where a rally will take place.

A counter-protest, organised by “Stand Up To Racism”, is due to gather at the other end of Whitehall, the main thoroughfare towards parliament.

The Unite the Kingdom march is expected to mourn Charlie Kirk, the American conservative activist shot dead on Wednesday as he gave a talk at a university in Utah. London’s Metropolitan Police said barriers will be in place to create space between the two groups.

It said more than 1,600 officers will be deployed across London on Saturday, including 500 brought in from other forces, as in addition to the marches there are high-profile soccer fixtures including West Ham versus Tottenham, concerts and other events.

Around 1,000 officers will be on duty at the marches.

“We will approach them as we do any other protests, policing without fear or favour, ensuring people can exercise their lawful rights but being robust in dealing with incidents or offences should they occur,” said Commander Clair Haynes, who is leading the policing operation.

Last Saturday, nearly 900 people were arrested at a London demonstration against the ban on the group Palestine Action.

Utah man suspected in Charlie Kirk murder taken into custody

Immigration has become the dominant political issue in Britain, eclipsing concerns over a faltering economy, as the country faces a record number of asylum claims and arrivals by migrants in small boats across the Channel, including more than 28,000 this year.

Facing mounting public criticism over immigration, Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week appointed Shabana Mahmood as Britain’s new interior minister in a shake-up of his government.

