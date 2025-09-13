Imran Khan’s son Kasim warns Pakistan’s democracy is at stake, seeks global support

Kasim Khan, the son of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, has issued a public statement claiming that democracy in Pakistan is at stake, while also urging the defenders of human rights and democracy to support his father and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In his statement, he called on “all who believe in human rights and democracy” to stand with them to ensure the people’s voice is heard and the rule of law is restored.

Leaders and supporters of embattled PTI have been facing different charges in numerous cases related to the May 9 violent protests and clashes that broke out across Pakistan in 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their party chief’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Police arrest Aleema Khan’s another son in Lahore

Imran, who has been in prison since 2023 facing charges of corruption, land fraud and disclosure of official secrets, is being tried separately on similar charges related to the riots.

The former PM’s family members have also faced legal battles, with his two nephews recently being imprisoned for their alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents.

Meanwhile, Kasim stated that his father, Imran, is in prison because he stood up for democracy. Providing details of his father’s conditions in confinement, he claimed he is being held in solitary confinement, denied access to his doctors, and restricted from meeting his lawyers and family.

He further alleged that family members and thousands of supporters of PTI’s founding chairman have been “abducted or dragged before the military courts.”

Kasim remarked, “This is not justice - it is political revenge.”