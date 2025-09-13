BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
US FDA clears Apple Watch hypertension feature

  • The company unveiled a blood pressure monitor in its latest Apple Watch at a September 9 event
Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2025 11:55am

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared Apple to roll out a hypertension detection feature on some of its smartwatches, the health regulator said in a statement late on Friday.

The company unveiled a blood pressure monitor in its latest Apple Watch at a September 9 event, where it also introduced a refreshed iPhone lineup, including a slimmer iPhone Air.

Apple said the new hypertension notification feature will be available on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, and the premium Ultra 2 and Ultra 3 models before the end of September.

The feature, expected to be rolled out in 150 countries and regions, including the US and EU, uses the optical heart sensor to analyze blood vessel responses to heartbeats.

Operating passively, the algorithm reviews data over 30-day periods and alerts users if it detects consistent signs of hypertension, according to Apple.

Apple Watch hypertension feature wins FDA nod, rollout next week, Bloomberg reports

However, the company stated that feature may not detect every case of high blood pressure, but could alert about a million users.

Bloomberg News, which previously reported the news, said Apple would roll out the feature in smartwatches next week.

Apple did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on the Bloomberg report.

