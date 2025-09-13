BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

OpenAI to share 8% of its revenue with Microsoft, partners, The Information reports

  • The difference between those figures adds up to more than $50 billion in additional revenue OpenAI would keep for itself, the report said
Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2025 10:27am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OpenAI has projected that by the end of the decade it will be sharing about 8% of its revenue with commercial partners, namely Microsoft, down from the current 20%, The Information reported on Friday.

The difference between those figures adds up to more than $50 billion in additional revenue OpenAI would keep for itself, the report said.

The report was not clear if that was an accumulative or annual figure. OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The two companies are also negotiating how much OpenAI will have to pay to rent servers from Microsoft, the report said, citing a person briefed on the discussions.

Microsoft, OpenAI reach non-binding deal to allow OpenAI to restructure

Microsoft and OpenAI said on Thursday they have signed a non-binding deal for new relationship terms that would allow OpenAI to restructure itself into a for-profit company.

OpenAI said under current terms, its nonprofit arm will receive more than $100 billion - about 20% of the $500 billion valuation it is seeking in private markets - making it one of the world’s most well-funded nonprofit operations, according to a memo from Bret Taylor, chairman of OpenAI’s nonprofit board.

Microsoft OpenAI

Comments

200 characters

OpenAI to share 8% of its revenue with Microsoft, partners, The Information reports

Medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

Floods: Bilawal urges Pakistan govt to seek international aid

PMO directs ministries to fill vacant positions on entities’ BoDs

Electricity wheeling: PD readies auction process draft

Pakistan, Israel trade barbs at UNSC

Acting US envoy, Pakistan’s APTMA officials discuss trade ties

Field Marshal Munir reviews flood situation in Multan, Kasur, calls for good governance

CSM violation: Nepra imposes Rs200m fine on GEPCO

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.02pc

SBP unveils updated chapters of Foreign Exchange Manual

Read more stories