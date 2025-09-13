BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
World

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes near east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region, GFZ says

  • The quake was at a depth 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said
Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2025 09:50am

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) pegged the magnitude at 7.4, with a depth of 39.5 km (24.5 miles).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning System said there was a threat of a possible tsunami from the earthquake.

In Japan, to the southwest of the Kamchatka Peninsula, no tsunami warning has been issued, broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.

