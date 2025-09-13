BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-4.34%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
DGKC 230.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-1.93%)
FCCL 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
GCIL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
HUBC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.62%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.69%)
MLCF 102.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.61%)
NBP 180.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.59%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.18%)
POWER 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
PPL 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.87%)
PREMA 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.39%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
SNGP 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1%)
SSGC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TREET 26.67 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
TRG 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-13

Route2Health: CCP approves acquisition of certain shareholding by AZT Foundation

Press Release Published 13 Sep, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the acquisition of a certain shareholding in Route2Health (Private) Limited by AZT Foundation from Tausif Ahmad Khan, Zainub Abbas, and Javaid Hussain, under a Share Purchase Agreement.

AZT Foundation, a UAE-based organization, was established for the purpose of holding and managing the assets on behalf of the aforementioned individuals (sellers). Route2Health (Pvt) Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of nutraceuticals and health supplements in Pakistan.

Following a detailed competitive analysis, the CCP identified the relevant product market as ‘Nutraceutical and Herbal Supplements’. The transaction has been classified as a conglomerate merger, as there are no horizontal or vertical overlaps between the acquirer and the target.

The Commission concluded that the transaction would not result in the creation or strengthening of a dominant position in the relevant market. Hence, the CCP has approved the transaction in accordance with Section 11 of the Competition Act, 2010.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CCP Shareholding share acquisition AZT Foundation Route2Health

Comments

200 characters

Route2Health: CCP approves acquisition of certain shareholding by AZT Foundation

Medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

Floods: Bilawal urges govt to seek international aid

PMO directs ministries to fill vacant positions on entities’ BoDs

Electricity wheeling: PD readies auction process draft

Pakistan, Israel trade barbs at UNSC

Acting US envoy, APTMA officials discuss trade ties

CSM violation: Nepra imposes Rs200m fine on GEPCO

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.02pc

SBP unveils updated chapters of FE Manual

Insurance, takaful businesses: SECP launches gross premium valuation

Read more stories