Balochistan cabinet approves establishment of Endowment Fund

QUETTA: Balochistan cabinet meeting held in Quetta on Friday with Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti in the chair approved the establishment of Endowment Fund for the welfare of minorities.

The cabinet also approved the upgrading of Sakran and Karbala areas to the status of tehsil. For the first time in Balochistan, the cabinet approved a Transgender Policy.

The cabinet also ratified the integration of technical institutes under B-TEVTA and also approved the establishment of a modern Prince Fahad Hospital in Dalbadin.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that provincial government believes in moving forward by taking all sections of society together.