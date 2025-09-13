BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
True leadership lies in public service: Azma

Recorder Report Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:46am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that when a ruler embodies humanity and fear of God, they do not live in the arrogance of their office but instead dedicate themselves to serving the people with humility.

She stated that Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Alhamdulillah, always considers herself answerable to the people, and every step she takes is aimed at public service and the welfare of citizens.

Azma Bokhari further said that the true essence of public leadership lies in rising above personal interests and making it a mission to resolve people’s problems and serve humanity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

public service Azma Bokhari Punjab Information Minister

