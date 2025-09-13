BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
NKATI lauds decision of two more multi-purpose berths at Port Qasim

Published September 13, 2025

KARACHI: Faisal Moiz Khan, President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), has expressed satisfaction over the decision to complete two additional multi-purpose berths at Port Qasim, terming it a positive development for business growth and exports.

He appreciated the efforts of Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, stating that the Port Qasim Authority should be provided with a clear timeline for the construction of these additional multi-purpose berths.

He also emphasized the urgent need for the repair and upgrade of existing storage facilities at the port.

Faisal Moiz Khan stated that the timely construction of the additional berths at Port Qasim will help alleviate ongoing logistical challenges. He further added that the establishment of truck marshalling yards will significantly reduce both time and cost in the transportation of cement trucks.

He reiterated support for Haroon Akhtar Khan’s initiatives aimed at providing maximum facilitation to exporters, adding that such efforts will pave the way for greater competitiveness of Pakistani exporters in international markets.

