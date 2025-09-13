New EU Ambassador assumes office

ISLAMABAD: New Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan, Raimundas Karoblis, has assumed his office, the Foreign Office spokesperson said here on Friday.

Ambassador Raimundas presented his credentials to the President of Pakistan on 10th September. With over 30 years of experience in diplomacy, international trade, and security, he previously served as Ambassador of the European Union to Tajikistan from 2022 to 2025.

Ambassador Karoblis had a distinguished career in Lithuania’s diplomatic service, holding senior positions, including Deputy Minister responsible for EU affairs, foreign trade, and sanctions, as well as Lithuania’s Permanent Representative to the European Union from 2010 to 2015.

He also served as Minister of National Defence from 2016 to 2020, overseeing national defence and security. Ambassador Karoblis holds a law degree from Vilnius University. Fluent in Lithuanian and English, he also speaks French and Russian. In his free time, he enjoys cycling, hiking, and exploring cultural activities.

