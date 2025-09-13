Navy ramps up flood relief operations in Punjab, Sindh

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy said it has ramped up rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas of Punjab and Sindh, responding to the worsening situation in several districts.

According to Directorate General Public Relations of Pakistan Navy, Emergency Response Teams (ERT) have been deployed in Jalalpur and Multan in Punjab, complementing ongoing operations in Sindh’s Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, and Shikarpur districts. These teams are equipped with hovercrafts for swift access to inundated regions, rescue boats, and specialized diving units to aid evacuation and relief efforts.

In the past 24 hours alone, the Navy evacuated 478 individuals, including women and children, from vulnerable areas. This brings the total number of people rescued in Sindh to 6,860. Free medical treatment and essential medicines are also being provided to affected populations to ensure timely healthcare support.

With water levels rising at the Guddu and Sukkur barrages, the Pakistan Navy remains on high alert, closely monitoring the situation in coordination with civil authorities.

Officials reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to assist until the complete rehabilitation of flood-affected communities is achieved.

