Mushaal writes letter to Priyanka Gandhi

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik’s wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick wrote a letter to India’s Congress Party leader Priyanka Gandhi.

In her letter, Mushaal Mullick said if the execution proceedings of Yasin Malik begin, it will end a chapter of hope for peace in South Asia.

Mushaal Mullick said that Yasin Malik always adopted the path of dialogue and non-violence after giving up the gun. He was part of the peace talks with seven Indian Prime Ministers, the text of letter said.

The Congress leadership should raise its voice in the Indian Parliament, ensure a fair trial and oppose the death penalty.

This matter is not only about Yasin Malik but about the future of peace, justice and humanity in the entire region and Yasin Malik’s execution will end the hope for peace.

Modi government is resorting to execution for electoral politics, Mushaal Mullick said.

She said Congress should raise its voice in the Parliament because fair trial and human rights are Yasin Malik’s right.

This is not just Yasin Malik’s it is a matter of peace for the entire region, she added.