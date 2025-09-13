Hearing of Toshakhana II case adjourned

RAWLPINDI: The special court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Toshakhana II case against jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi without proceedings.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumandis going to hear the case at the judicial complex instead of the makeshift court at Adiala jail. The court adjourned the hearing of the case until September 15. Khan’s lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared before the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025