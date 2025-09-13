BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-13

Governor Sindh visits Chinese MoC

Recorder Report Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 07:16am

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori visited the office of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, accompanied by Pakistan's embassy economic minister and other diplomatic staff.

During the visit, senior officials from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce briefed Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on the progress of Pakistan-China Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements. Both sides engaged in detailed discussions on enhancing bilateral trade relations, exploring investment opportunities, and initiating new collaborative projects.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori termed the meeting a significant step toward further strengthening the Pakistan-China economic partnership, emphasizing that joint projects will provide new dimensions to the trade and economic ties between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Governor Sindh Pakistan Embassy Kamran tessori Chinese MoC

Comments

200 characters

Governor Sindh visits Chinese MoC

Medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

Floods: Bilawal urges govt to seek international aid

PMO directs ministries to fill vacant positions on entities’ BoDs

Electricity wheeling: PD readies auction process draft

Pakistan, Israel trade barbs at UNSC

Acting US envoy, APTMA officials discuss trade ties

CSM violation: Nepra imposes Rs200m fine on GEPCO

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.02pc

SBP unveils updated chapters of FE Manual

Insurance, takaful businesses: SECP launches gross premium valuation

Read more stories