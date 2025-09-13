Governor Sindh visits Chinese MoC

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori visited the office of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, accompanied by Pakistan's embassy economic minister and other diplomatic staff.

During the visit, senior officials from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce briefed Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on the progress of Pakistan-China Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements. Both sides engaged in detailed discussions on enhancing bilateral trade relations, exploring investment opportunities, and initiating new collaborative projects.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori termed the meeting a significant step toward further strengthening the Pakistan-China economic partnership, emphasizing that joint projects will provide new dimensions to the trade and economic ties between the two nations.

