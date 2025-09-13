BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-13

Human losses in earthquake: Gandapur visits Afghan embassy, extends condolence

Recorder Report Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 07:18am

PESHAWAR Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday visited the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad and met with Afghanistan Acting Ambassador, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his Advisor on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur. The Chief Minister extended condolences over the loss of lives in the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

He offered fateha for the eternal peace of the departed souls and expressed heartfelt sympathy with the victims’ families.

Gandapur said the loss of precious human lives was deeply saddening, adding that the provincial government and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand shoulder to shoulder with their Afghan brothers and sisters in this hour of grief and are ready to provide all possible assistance to the affected people.

The Afghan Acting Ambassador thanked the provincial government and the Chief Minister for their generous support to the earthquake victims, saying that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the Afghan people, and its government are sincerely grateful for this goodwill gesture.

Matters of mutual interest, regional peace, and the challenges faced by Afghan nationals returning to their homeland also came under discussion in the meeting.

Both sides stressed the importance of dialogue for lasting peace in the region and promote trade activities between the two sides.

The Chief Minister underlined that dialogue was the only way forward for sustainable peace in the region and reiterated that the provincial government supports talks and negotiation to resolve the longstanding issue.

He noted that the federal government had expressed willingness to hold talks with Afghanistan, and positive progress was expected in this regard.

Gandapur further emphasized that eliminating terrorism required creating employment opportunities and that enhancing trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan could help generate livelihoods, which would serve the broader interests of both nations.

He assured that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was providing maximum facilities to Afghan nationals returning home and making every effort at the provincial level to resolve their problems, while matters linked to the federal domain had been raised with the relevant authorities.

He reaffirmed that the provincial government would extend full cooperation to address the issues faced by Afghan citizens during repatriation process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Afghanistan earthquake Afghan embassy in Pakistan KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb

Comments

200 characters

Human losses in earthquake: Gandapur visits Afghan embassy, extends condolence

Medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

Floods: Bilawal urges govt to seek international aid

PMO directs ministries to fill vacant positions on entities’ BoDs

Electricity wheeling: PD readies auction process draft

Pakistan, Israel trade barbs at UNSC

Acting US envoy, APTMA officials discuss trade ties

CSM violation: Nepra imposes Rs200m fine on GEPCO

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.02pc

SBP unveils updated chapters of FE Manual

Insurance, takaful businesses: SECP launches gross premium valuation

Read more stories