Crackdown against narcotics’ smuggling, drugs’ sale launched

September 13, 2025

LAHORE: In line with the vision of the Chief Minister, Punjab, for a drug-free, healthy and safe Punjab, the newly established Punjab Narcotics Control Force has launched a province-wide crackdown against smuggling of narcotics and sale of drugs.

As many as 30 drug smugglers, including three women, were arrested in 40 intelligence-based operations and 19 cases had been registered against drug smugglers and peddlers during the past two weeks.

One proclaimed offender, who had been wanted in eight criminal cases, was killed as a result of firing by his own accomplices during the force’s operations.

Cases registered against him included four drug cases and one case under Section 302 PPC.

The Counter Narcotics Force seized 70 kg of drugs in two weeks. Moreover, prohibited bore weapons, mobile phones, laptops, cash and other items were also captured.

The Counter Narcotics Force conducted operations in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal and Sheikhupura.

