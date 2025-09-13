BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-4.34%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
DGKC 230.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-1.93%)
FCCL 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
GCIL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
HUBC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.62%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.69%)
MLCF 102.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.61%)
NBP 180.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.59%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.18%)
POWER 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
PPL 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.87%)
PREMA 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.39%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
SNGP 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1%)
SSGC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TREET 26.67 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
TRG 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
China stocks slip after new decade-high

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2025 05:50am

HONG KONG: China stocks edged lower on Friday after touching a fresh decade-high, while renewed AI optimism drove Hong Kong shares to a four-year peak.

The Shanghai Composite index ended 0.1 percent lower, after gaining as much as 0.4 percent in morning trades to 3892.73, a new high since August 2015.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index lost 0.6 percent to pull back from the highest level since early 2022.

Still, the two indexes respectively made a 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent weekly gain, recovering from the sharp correction in the opening week of September that was triggered by profit-taking after China’s military parade.

“Investors are likely temporarily taking profits and awaiting clear signals on macro, policy and fundamentals after a solid good run since June,” Morgan Stanley’s China strategist Laura Wang wrote in a note.

Aiding sentiment, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent plans to meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and senior officials next week in Madrid to continue negotiations on trade, economic and national security issues, Reuters reported.

The banking sector declined 1.5 percent, weighing on the market. The rare earth sector added 2.7 percent and the steel sector gained 1.6 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 1.2 percent to 26,388.16, near the highest since August 2021. The benchmark has added 3.8 percent for the week, the best weekly gain since March.

The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced 1.7 percent on Friday and registered a 5.3 percent weekly rise. An index tracking AI-related shares moved 1.8 percent higher.

Leading gains on the day, tech major Alibaba rallied 5.4 percent and Baidu jumped 8 percent after reports that they have started using internally designed chips to train their AI models, partly replacing those made by Nvidia.

