Justice Dogar clarifies his remarks about Mazari

Terence J Sigamony Published 13 Sep, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar clarified his remarks attributed to Imaan Mazari, advocate, stating that the words were taken “out of context” and that Mazari “is like a daughter.”

While hearing a petition of a citizen, namely Abdul Jabbar, seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL), the IHC Chief Justice said on Friday, “Mazari is just like a daughter.” He added that he was only explaining certain things to her yesterday (Thursday).

Justice Dogar said, “Being the Chief Justice and an elder, I was trying to make her understand.” He added that his remarks were reported out of context and “a storm brewed up”.

The IHC Chief Justice maintained that during his exchange with Mazari, he had told her that she could disagree with his decisions, but she should have avoided making her criticism personal.

At one point, he said, “I was explaining to her as a child, as she was not in a position to understand certain things. She was repeatedly referring to the fundamental rights. Does this court not have any fundamental rights?”

He also clarified, “I did not say that I will get hold of her, (but) this (reported remark) is being circulated since yesterday. Hadi sahib was standing (there), so I asked him to take her away or I would initiate contempt of court proceedings.”

Meanwhile, a group of female lawyers also became signatories to a condemnation of Justice Dogar’s remarks, terming them “sexist, threatening and unbecoming of a judge”.

The condemnatory statement said that as female lawyers, they condemned the recent comments by the IHC Chief Justice, Sarfraz Dogar, against Advocate Imaan Mazari. It added, “As per the reports, the IHC CJ threatened to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Imaan, and said, “If getting hold of her (kisi din main ne pakarliyana). The IHC CJ then asked Imaan’s husband to make her ‘behave’. The comments by the IHC CJ are sexist, threatening, and unbecoming of a Judge.”

“Courtrooms are not places for judges to display personal grievances; judges must dispense justice. Judges have a duty to act independently and impartially. The comments reflect a deeply patriarchal attitude, and the threats are a source of concern. The purpose of contempt laws is to uphold the administration of justice, not for judges to hold a sword over the head of lawyers,” maintained the female lawyers.

They mentioned that Lord Denning famously said, “Let me say at once that we will never use this (contempt] jurisdiction as a means to uphold our own dignity. That must rest on surer foundations. Nor will we use it to suppress those who speak against us. We do not fear criticism, nor do we resent it. For there is something far more important at stake. It is no less than freedom of speech itself.”

The statement concluded by saying that they urged their Judges to stand with the Constitution and uphold the rule of law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Islamabad High Court Imaan Mazari Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar

