Israeli aggression against Qatar slammed at a moot

LAHORE: Under the patronage of Majlis Ulema Pakistan, a ‘Condemnation Conference’ was held at the Badshahi Mosque, Lahore, against the Israeli attack on the brotherly Islamic country, Qatar.

The conference was presided over by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan/ Khateeb and Imam Badshahi Mosque Lahore/ Chairman Majlis Ulema Pakistan, Ambassador of Peace, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad.

Eminent scholars and spiritual leaders from all schools of thought attended and addressed the conference, with a large number of citizens present.

In his address, Maulana Azad, said the global terrorist Israel is the enemy and killer of humanity, continuously carrying out massacres in Palestine and Gaza, without any accountability. By launching an air strike on Qatar, Israel has committed a grave violation of international law and torn global norms to shreds, he said.

He said, the attack on Qatar is intolerable, and Israel’s aggression will be met with a strong and befitting response. He said the Israeli aggression against Qatar poses a serious threat to global peace. Israel’s attack is deeply regrettable, and we strongly condemn it. The government and people of Pakistan stand in full sympathy with the people of Palestine, Gaza, and Qatar. The unity of the Muslim Ummah is the urgent need of the hour; only united can we confront the enemy. The international community and all Islamic countries must unite and take decisive action against terrorist Israel, including a complete boycott of Israeli products, he added.

The conference was attended by prominent scholars including Mufti Fateh Muhammad Rashdi, Qazi Abdul Ghaffar Qadri, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Pir Usman Noori, Mufti Muhammad Shafiq Awan, Pir Waliullah Shah Qadri, Maulana Ehsanullah Tabassum, Maulana Ubaidullah Qadri, Allama Muhammad Naeem Badshah, Allama Sajjad Hussain Jawadi, Maulana Bakhtiar Sardar Dhaka, Maulana Akhter Zaman Dhaka and many others.

The conference concluded with special prayers for Pakistan’s security, development, and prosperity, the stability of Pakistan, the unity of the Muslim Ummah, protection of the Holy Mosques, relief for Pakistan’s flood victims, forgiveness and elevation of martyrs in Gaza, Palestine and Qatar, and the freedom of Kashmir.

