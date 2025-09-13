BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-4.34%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
DGKC 230.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-1.93%)
FCCL 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
GCIL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
HUBC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.62%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.69%)
MLCF 102.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.61%)
NBP 180.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.59%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.18%)
POWER 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
PPL 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.87%)
PREMA 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.39%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
SNGP 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1%)
SSGC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TREET 26.67 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
TRG 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-13

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Nawaz Sharif’s action copied by President Trump?

Anjum Ibrahim Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:11am

“So we are a nation of contraries.”

“Contraries?”

“Yes.”

“I thought we are a nation of trailblazers – look at the West’s deep state decision-making prowess patently evident now – have you noted their leaders clamour for continuation of Ukraine-Russia war, it’s true, why are you shaking your head?”

“My friend, our deep state has never insisted on keeping us engaged in a war that we were clearly losing.”

“Stop, you silly, look at the facts. The Europeans are not fighting that war, they are merely supplying equipment and…”

“And money which they don’t have, and they are seeking the US backstop that they don’t have and…”

“OK, OK, but you know their leadership is divorced from their own public opinion – I can’t think of a single war that we were ever engaged in when the general public did not rally behind our soldiers.”

“That’s true. But I tell you, our three national party leaders are trailblazers. Nawaz Sharif began the First Daughter Concept, Zardari sahib has appointed his daughter as the country’s First Lady, and the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless is the first world leader who contracted a marriage with a pirni, spiritual guide, and even after more than five years of marriage, time enough for many pre-marriage perceptions to kinda fade, he continues to be guided by her and…”

“Are you being facetious?”

“No. And I will have you know that Nawaz Sharif’s action was copied by President Trump and time will tell if some strongman will elevate his daughter to the august position of First Lady yet I reckon it will be well-nigh a challenge for anyone anywhere in the world to do what the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless has done and continues…”

“Well nigh? Really?”

“Seriously? That’s what you have focused on?”

“When you refer to spiritual guide old English words are appropriate I reckon.”

“Hmmmm anyway when I said we are a contrary people I was referring to our leadership still encouraging tourism as a means to make dollars while in the West there is a call for ending tourists as they say they have raised the cost of living for locals.”

“That was what the Man Who Must Remain…”

“Right, I stand corrected.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Nawaz Sharif PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Nawaz Sharif’s action copied by President Trump?

Medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

Floods: Bilawal urges govt to seek international aid

PMO directs ministries to fill vacant positions on entities’ BoDs

Electricity wheeling: PD readies auction process draft

Pakistan, Israel trade barbs at UNSC

Acting US envoy, APTMA officials discuss trade ties

CSM violation: Nepra imposes Rs200m fine on GEPCO

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.02pc

SBP unveils updated chapters of FE Manual

Insurance, takaful businesses: SECP launches gross premium valuation

Read more stories