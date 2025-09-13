PARTLY FACETIOUS: Nawaz Sharif’s action copied by President Trump?

“So we are a nation of contraries.”

“Contraries?”

“Yes.”

“I thought we are a nation of trailblazers – look at the West’s deep state decision-making prowess patently evident now – have you noted their leaders clamour for continuation of Ukraine-Russia war, it’s true, why are you shaking your head?”

“My friend, our deep state has never insisted on keeping us engaged in a war that we were clearly losing.”

“Stop, you silly, look at the facts. The Europeans are not fighting that war, they are merely supplying equipment and…”

“And money which they don’t have, and they are seeking the US backstop that they don’t have and…”

“OK, OK, but you know their leadership is divorced from their own public opinion – I can’t think of a single war that we were ever engaged in when the general public did not rally behind our soldiers.”

“That’s true. But I tell you, our three national party leaders are trailblazers. Nawaz Sharif began the First Daughter Concept, Zardari sahib has appointed his daughter as the country’s First Lady, and the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless is the first world leader who contracted a marriage with a pirni, spiritual guide, and even after more than five years of marriage, time enough for many pre-marriage perceptions to kinda fade, he continues to be guided by her and…”

“Are you being facetious?”

“No. And I will have you know that Nawaz Sharif’s action was copied by President Trump and time will tell if some strongman will elevate his daughter to the august position of First Lady yet I reckon it will be well-nigh a challenge for anyone anywhere in the world to do what the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless has done and continues…”

“Well nigh? Really?”

“Seriously? That’s what you have focused on?”

“When you refer to spiritual guide old English words are appropriate I reckon.”

“Hmmmm anyway when I said we are a contrary people I was referring to our leadership still encouraging tourism as a means to make dollars while in the West there is a call for ending tourists as they say they have raised the cost of living for locals.”

“That was what the Man Who Must Remain…”

“Right, I stand corrected.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025