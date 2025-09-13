World Bank delegation visits Kotri Barrage

HYDERABAD: A World Bank delegation led by Ms. Meskerem Brhane, Regional Director for the Bank, visited Kotri Barrage, the Hydraulic Laboratory of the Irrigation Department, and Akram Canal.

During the visit, Ms. Brhane inspected the new irrigation models developed under the Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation Project (SWAT), implemented by SIDA. The delegation was briefed on project details by SIDA Managing Director Pritam Das and SWAT Project Director Jamal Mangan.

