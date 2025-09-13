PPP leader calls for effective flood relief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nadeem Afzal Chan on Friday said his party was not engaged in political point-scoring over the devastation caused by floods, but stressed the urgent need for transparent and effective relief efforts.

Addressing a press conference here alongside Hassan Murtaza, Chan said the government failed in providing complete information about the scale of the disaster. He warned of the risk of rising death tolls and further destruction if timely measures were not taken. “The farmers are not getting help,” he lamented, while noting that although relief measures had been taken in some districts, in others the response appeared limited to “TikTok videos.”

He added, “Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is doing her job well, but some officers seem more focused on rehearsing for photo shoots than delivering actual relief.”

Chan also called for strict action against deforestation, which he linked to worsening climate impacts.

The PPP leader reminded that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had earlier proposed channelling relief through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). He said the Prime Minister had assured implementation of Bilawal’s proposals, but lamented that no practical steps have been taken so far, a delay that the party strongly protests.

He added that essential supplies have not yet reached many farmers and alleged that corruption might be hindering relief efforts. “While good work is being done in several districts, in others, the efforts are only for show,” Chan remarked. He demanded that the government release data on the affected farmers who have received funds from the provincial authorities.

