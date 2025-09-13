BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-4.34%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
DGKC 230.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-1.93%)
FCCL 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
GCIL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
HUBC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.62%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.69%)
MLCF 102.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.61%)
NBP 180.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.59%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.18%)
POWER 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
PPL 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.87%)
PREMA 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.39%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
SNGP 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1%)
SSGC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TREET 26.67 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
TRG 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-13

PPP leader calls for effective flood relief

Naveed Butt Published 13 Sep, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nadeem Afzal Chan on Friday said his party was not engaged in political point-scoring over the devastation caused by floods, but stressed the urgent need for transparent and effective relief efforts.

Addressing a press conference here alongside Hassan Murtaza, Chan said the government failed in providing complete information about the scale of the disaster. He warned of the risk of rising death tolls and further destruction if timely measures were not taken. “The farmers are not getting help,” he lamented, while noting that although relief measures had been taken in some districts, in others the response appeared limited to “TikTok videos.”

He added, “Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is doing her job well, but some officers seem more focused on rehearsing for photo shoots than delivering actual relief.”

Chan also called for strict action against deforestation, which he linked to worsening climate impacts.

The PPP leader reminded that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had earlier proposed channelling relief through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). He said the Prime Minister had assured implementation of Bilawal’s proposals, but lamented that no practical steps have been taken so far, a delay that the party strongly protests.

He added that essential supplies have not yet reached many farmers and alleged that corruption might be hindering relief efforts. “While good work is being done in several districts, in others, the efforts are only for show,” Chan remarked. He demanded that the government release data on the affected farmers who have received funds from the provincial authorities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP Maryam Nawaz Farmers BISP flood relief Hassan Murtaza Nadeem Afzal Chan TikTok videos

Comments

200 characters

PPP leader calls for effective flood relief

Medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

Floods: Bilawal urges govt to seek international aid

PMO directs ministries to fill vacant positions on entities’ BoDs

Electricity wheeling: PD readies auction process draft

Pakistan, Israel trade barbs at UNSC

Acting US envoy, APTMA officials discuss trade ties

CSM violation: Nepra imposes Rs200m fine on GEPCO

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.02pc

SBP unveils updated chapters of FE Manual

Insurance, takaful businesses: SECP launches gross premium valuation

Read more stories