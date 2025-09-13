BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-4.34%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
DGKC 230.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-1.93%)
FCCL 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
GCIL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
HUBC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.62%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.69%)
MLCF 102.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.61%)
NBP 180.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.59%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.18%)
POWER 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
PPL 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.87%)
PREMA 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.39%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
SNGP 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1%)
SSGC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TREET 26.67 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
TRG 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-13

PMDC’s stance on foreign graduates: CJP urged to take suo motu notice

Terence J Sigamony Published 13 Sep, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan has been asked to take a suo moto notice of a notification issued by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) stating that the graduates of foreign institutions are not recognised by the PM&DC and that they would not be issued provisional registration.

Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, appealed to the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, challenging the notification issued by the PM&DC. He had previously approached the apex court against the exorbitant fees charged by the private medical colleges.

He stated that the recent PM&DC notification would destroy the future of many Pakistani students who are getting medical education from foreign institutions. He requested Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to take suo moto notice of this public interest matter.

Bhutta stated that on September 8, 2025 the PM&DC issued a notification, according to which the graduates of foreign institutions are not recognized by the PM&DC and that shall not be issued provisional registration unless they have qualified from a PM&DC-recognized institution.

The Council directed all the institutions (hospitals) to ensure that no foreign graduate shall be allowed any house job/ internship/ clinical training/ observer-ship in Pakistan unless granted provisional registration by the PM&DC.

The notification said that the foreign institutions may seek recognition by applying through the prescribed process, along with the requisite fee and documentation. Recognition will be granted only after a thorough evaluation of the Council criteria, including physical inspection, where necessary.

“Regarding future accreditation policy for foreign graduates seeking eligibility to appear in the National Registration Examination (NRE), the recognition of respective foreign regulatory authorities, along with accreditation of the institution by the ECFMG, shall be the standard criteria,” it added.

The notification also mentioned that all pending applications submitted for provisional registration stand declined, and the institutions are advised to seek recognition through the prescribed process and, if otherwise listed in the ECFMG, the graduates to appear in the NRE under the current regulatory framework. The processing fee against these applications received by the PM&DC will be returned.

Zulfiqar Bhutta stated that the non-recognition of foreign degrees by the PM&DC would create problems for those students who have completed their MBBS and BDS degrees or are still studying in foreign universities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Supreme Court Chief Justice of Pakistan apex court PM&DC Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta Chief Justice Yahya Afridi

Comments

200 characters

PMDC’s stance on foreign graduates: CJP urged to take suo motu notice

Medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

Floods: Bilawal urges govt to seek international aid

PMO directs ministries to fill vacant positions on entities’ BoDs

Electricity wheeling: PD readies auction process draft

Pakistan, Israel trade barbs at UNSC

Acting US envoy, APTMA officials discuss trade ties

CSM violation: Nepra imposes Rs200m fine on GEPCO

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.02pc

SBP unveils updated chapters of FE Manual

Insurance, takaful businesses: SECP launches gross premium valuation

Read more stories