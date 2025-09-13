PMDC’s stance on foreign graduates: CJP urged to take suo motu notice

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan has been asked to take a suo moto notice of a notification issued by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) stating that the graduates of foreign institutions are not recognised by the PM&DC and that they would not be issued provisional registration.

Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, appealed to the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, challenging the notification issued by the PM&DC. He had previously approached the apex court against the exorbitant fees charged by the private medical colleges.

He stated that the recent PM&DC notification would destroy the future of many Pakistani students who are getting medical education from foreign institutions. He requested Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to take suo moto notice of this public interest matter.

Bhutta stated that on September 8, 2025 the PM&DC issued a notification, according to which the graduates of foreign institutions are not recognized by the PM&DC and that shall not be issued provisional registration unless they have qualified from a PM&DC-recognized institution.

The Council directed all the institutions (hospitals) to ensure that no foreign graduate shall be allowed any house job/ internship/ clinical training/ observer-ship in Pakistan unless granted provisional registration by the PM&DC.

The notification said that the foreign institutions may seek recognition by applying through the prescribed process, along with the requisite fee and documentation. Recognition will be granted only after a thorough evaluation of the Council criteria, including physical inspection, where necessary.

“Regarding future accreditation policy for foreign graduates seeking eligibility to appear in the National Registration Examination (NRE), the recognition of respective foreign regulatory authorities, along with accreditation of the institution by the ECFMG, shall be the standard criteria,” it added.

The notification also mentioned that all pending applications submitted for provisional registration stand declined, and the institutions are advised to seek recognition through the prescribed process and, if otherwise listed in the ECFMG, the graduates to appear in the NRE under the current regulatory framework. The processing fee against these applications received by the PM&DC will be returned.

Zulfiqar Bhutta stated that the non-recognition of foreign degrees by the PM&DC would create problems for those students who have completed their MBBS and BDS degrees or are still studying in foreign universities.

