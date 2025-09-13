Thar coal power project: PEC signs MoU to launch five-year programme

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company, Sino Sindh Resources, and Shanghai Electric Engineering Consulting Company to launch a five-year programme for training, capacity building, exchange of Pakistani engineers, and Chinese language learning. The initiative, tied to the Thar Block-1 project under CPEC, is being described as an important step for strengthening Pakistan’s engineering workforce.

According to the agreement, 20 fresh engineering graduates will undergo six-week training at Thar each year, combining classroom learning with practical exposure in power plant and mining operations. In five years, a total of 100 engineers will get hands-on training at the Thar project. In addition, five to ten engineers will be sent annually to China for advanced short-term training, creating an exchange opportunity to learn from Chinese expertise in modern energy technologies.

The collaboration also includes a dedicated scholarship fund worth Rs3.5 million annually to support 35 deserving engineering students across Pakistan, particularly those excelling in energy and mining disciplines. Over five years, 175 students will be awarded scholarships to pursue higher education in China.

Another component of the programme is the introduction of Chinese language training for up to 50 participants. The language initiative aims to improve communication between Pakistani engineers and their Chinese counterparts, strengthening cooperation in joint projects. Special focus has been placed on encouraging applications from women and students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

