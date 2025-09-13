A strike too far

EDITORIAL: The Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha has torn open more than buildings in the Qatari capital. It has shredded international law, undermined diplomatic channels, and forced even Washington into an awkward defence of an ally acting without regard for sovereignty.

That is why this attack deserves to be condemned outright, not merely parsed in the language of strategic necessity. It is a gross violation of Qatar’s territorial integrity and of the global rules that are supposed to restrain armed conflict from spilling across borders at will.

The circumstances are now clear. Explosions in Doha on Tuesday targeted senior Hamas political figures, killing at least five members of the group along with a Qatari security officer. Qatar called it a blatant violation of its sovereignty, and Russia denounced it as a gross breach of the UN Charter.

The United States, Israel’s most important patron, admitted it was caught off guard. President Trump himself said he was “very unhappy” about the strike and acknowledged that Washington had little warning before it was carried out. That admission is striking, because it highlights how unilateral Israeli action has now blindsided even the partner that provides its most crucial military, diplomatic and financial cover.

For Hamas, long exiled from Gaza to political offices abroad, Qatar has been both a host and a channel in sensitive negotiations over hostages and ceasefires. That these talks were under way while the attack took place only deepens the recklessness of the move. Whatever Israel hoped to achieve tactically, the strategic cost is clear: trust in mediation is shattered, Qatar’s neutrality has been undermined, and the fragile space for diplomacy shrinks further.

The broader implications extend beyond the battlefield. America has built its global influence on the idea of providing a security umbrella to its allies. That assurance is already fraying in parts of Asia and the Middle East. Now the world has watched as Washington itself was left scrambling to explain an ally’s conduct in real time. If the United States cannot prevent Israel from striking inside the territory of a friendly state, and admits it was blindsided in the process, then what confidence can smaller allies in other theatres have that American guarantees will hold when truly tested? Security cover that fails at the moment of crisis is not security at all.

It is also worth remembering that Hamas is not a new adversary, and neither is the theatre of operations confined to Gaza. Israel has carried out targeted killings abroad before. But Doha is not Damascus or Beirut. It is the capital of a state that hosts one of the largest US military bases in the region.

That such an operation was mounted there without advance coordination exposes the limits of Washington’s leverage and puts its own assets at risk. The uncomfortable reality for US officials is that this behaviour undermines their credibility more than it damages Hamas.

For Qatar, the outrage is justified. A state that has mediated conflicts from Afghanistan to Gaza has been treated as just another battleground. Its condemnation underscores that sovereignty is not negotiable, even for a small state in a volatile neighbourhood. The same principle should matter for all. If international law allows such violations to pass without consequence, then the precedent invites replication by others, in other conflicts, against other targets.

The tragedy is that those who pay the price are often far removed from the decision-makers. Civilians on the ground, local security personnel, and diplomatic processes all become collateral in a contest where power trumps principle. That is why the condemnation of this strike must be clear and unambiguous. It is not simply about one attack, one target, or one theatre of war. It is about whether states can still rely on sovereignty as a shield, and whether alliances that claim to rest on law and order have any meaning when tested.

The message from Doha is unmistakable. Even Washington’s closest friends cannot assume its protection when Israeli decision-makers act unilaterally. The message to the rest of the world is sobering: if America’s security guarantees are this porous, then the global order it underwrites is shakier than it admits. For the people of the region, already battered by cycles of violence, this latest strike is not a show of strength; it is in fact a warning of how fragile the rules really are.

