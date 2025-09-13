Monsoon rains: Stable power supply underscores KE’s network stability, preparedness

KARACHI: K-Electric’s (KE) network across the generation, distribution, and transmission segments stood tall against moderate to heavy showers that lashed Karachi over the course of this week, underscoring the stability of the network and preparedness of the utility.

Despite waterlogging and urban flooding in several areas, KE’s 2,100-plus feeder network showed its resilience, with fewer than 200 feeders seeing temporary outage at the peak of the rainfall. Swift recovery and short turnaround times were also seen in areas where safety clearance was received from field teams.

Reflecting on the rain spells and the utility’s performance, Sadia Dada, Chief Distribution and Marcomms Officer (CDMO), stated, “The recurring spells of rain and accompanying urban flooding once again highlight the urgent need to build resilience against the growing impacts of climate change. At KE, we remain committed to grid modernisation and service reliability, ensuring Karachi is better prepared for the future.

“The credit for keeping the city powered during such a challenging time goes to our field teams, who worked tirelessly in difficult conditions. Their commitment—supported by planning, preparation and investment in the network—kept supply largely stable. We are thankful to civic agencies for their swift support, and to our customers for their patience and appreciation, which encouraged our teams on the ground.”

