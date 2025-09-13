BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Sindh to develop Karachi transport master plan with World Bank help

Recorder Report Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 07:32am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government, in collaboration with the World Bank, will develop a comprehensive Karachi Transport Master Plan to address the metropolis’s chronic mobility crisis.

The plan will integrate Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems, metro light rail, and the revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), offering modern, sustainable transport solutions for the megacity.

The announcement came during a meeting held at CM House, with a high-level World Bank delegation led by Ibrahim Khalil Zaki, Practice Manager for Transport in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan. The delegation included Lead Transport Economist Georges Bianco, Senior Transport Specialists Frederico Ferreira, Papa Modou, and Ms Magalie, along with other officials.

The chief minister was joined by Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Planning and Development Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Najam Shah and Secretary Transport Asad Zamin.

Murad Ali Shah said the Master Plan would expand cooperation beyond the Yellow Line BRT. He stressed that Karachi needs at least 15,000 buses to meet daily demand and noted that while BRT corridors are essential, they must be complemented with metro light rail and circular railway systems. He also highlighted Sindh’s introduction of electric buses as a major climate-friendly initiative.

Ibrahim Khalil Zaki assured full technical and financial support from the World Bank for the Master Plan, which would include multiple modes of transport such as BRTs, metro rail, tourist trains, goods trains, and the KCR. He further underscored the importance of developing a transport industry in Karachi, not only to serve the megacity but to meet national demand. In response, CM Shah offered Dhabeji as a dedicated hub for establishing the industry, pledging full support to investors.

