BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-4.34%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
DGKC 230.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-1.93%)
FCCL 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
GCIL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
HUBC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.62%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.69%)
MLCF 102.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.61%)
NBP 180.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.59%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.18%)
POWER 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
PPL 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.87%)
PREMA 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.39%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
SNGP 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1%)
SSGC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TREET 26.67 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
TRG 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-13

Rs91bn Sindh school education ADP reviewed

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2025 05:50am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday reviewed the School Education Department’s Annual Development Programme (ADP) worth Rs91 billion and directed officials to accelerate work on ongoing schemes, particularly school upgradation projects, to ensure their timely completion.

Presiding over the meeting at CM House, the chief minister was briefed by Minister for Education Syed Sardar Shah, along with Chairman P&D Board Najam Shah, Secretary School Education Zahid Abbasi, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, and other senior officials.

Murad Shah said the department’s ADP allocation for FY 2025-26 stands at Rs17.82 billion, while Rs9.33 billion has been earmarked under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). Last year, 156 schemes worth Rs11.37 billion were completed, while this year, 451 schemes, 433 ongoing and 8 new, are under execution for Rs91.03 billion.

The meeting was told that the PSDP covers 30 districts with a total cost of Rs12.33 billion (federal share Rs5.44bn, Sindh share Rs6.89bn) and is scheduled for completion in June 2026. Out of 481 schools under PSDP, 463 have already been awarded in 45 packages, with varying levels of progress - 12 schools nearing finishing stage, 13 at plastering, 50 with roofs laid, 141 at roof level, and 67 at lintel stage. All 481 schools are expected to be completed by June 2026.

Foreign-assisted projects worth Rs55.24 billion are also under way, including initiatives supported by JICA and ADB. These include upgrading of Primary Girls Schools to Elementary Level, covering Khairpur, Naushero Feroze, Sukkur, Larkana and Malir for Rs2.53bn. Work at 20 schools is in progress, with Lot-1 at 84 per cent completion and Lot-2 at 47 per cent. Completion is targeted for June 2026-27.

Flood Response Reconstruction Projects: Covering six districts at a cost of Rs1.56bn, with nine schools already under construction and 32 per cent physical progress achieved.

Sindh Secondary Education Improvement Project (ADB-assisted): Worth Rs13.1bn for the construction of 117 secondary schools and teacher training. Package-1 has reached 77 percent progress, Package-2 is at 38 per cent, and Package-3 is at 28 per cent. Components of teacher training and examination reforms are nearly complete.

SSEIP- Additional Financing (Flood Component): A $302.5m project to rebuild 722 climate-resilient schools in five flood-hit districts, with contracts awarded for 248 schools in February 2025 and further packages under process.

Early Learning Enhancement through Classroom Transformation (SELECT): Includes CPD training for 21,500 teachers, distribution of 214,000 learning materials, and upgradation of 295 primary schools to elementary and secondary levels. Construction is ongoing in 286 schools across 12 districts, with 15 schools to be handed over by December 2025 and 200 by April 2026.

Chief Minister Murad Shah directed officials to prioritise upgradation work in Mirpurkhas Division, ensuring 15 schools are completed by December, and instructed that at least 200 schools be delivered by April 2026. “Education is our top priority, and we cannot afford delays,” he emphasised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Syed Murad Ali Shah ADP PSDP School Education Department Fayaz Jatoi

Comments

200 characters

Rs91bn Sindh school education ADP reviewed

Medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

Floods: Bilawal urges govt to seek international aid

PMO directs ministries to fill vacant positions on entities’ BoDs

Electricity wheeling: PD readies auction process draft

Pakistan, Israel trade barbs at UNSC

Acting US envoy, APTMA officials discuss trade ties

CSM violation: Nepra imposes Rs200m fine on GEPCO

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.02pc

SBP unveils updated chapters of FE Manual

Insurance, takaful businesses: SECP launches gross premium valuation

Read more stories