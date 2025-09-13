BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
Rubio says US stands with Philippines against China’s plan in South China Sea atoll

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2025 12:31am
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives to board his plane at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida, U.S., en route to Mexico City, September 2, 2025. REUTERS
Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said the U.S. stood with Philippines and rejected what he described as China’s “destabilizing plans” involving Scarborough Reef.

“Beijing claiming Scarborough Reef as a nature preserve is yet another coercive attempt to advance sweeping territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea at the expense of its neighbors,” Rubio said in a statement.

China’s plan to establish a nature reserve in the Scarborough Shoal has raised fear among Filipino fishermen, who fear that it could make it harder for them to operate in the disputed South China Sea atoll, which is under the constant watch of Chinese vessels.

Philippines, India hold first joint sail in South China Sea

The shoal lies within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone but has been under Beijing’s control since 2012.

Rubio said China’s actions continued to undermine regional stability and called on Beijing to abide by the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal’s unanimous decision that China had unlawfully prevented Filipino fishermen from engaging in traditional fishing at Scarborough Reef.

