UN overwhelmingly endorses declaration on two-state solution for Palestinians, Israel

  • Resolution endorsing declaration receives 142 votes in favour and 10 against, while 12 countries abstain
Reuters Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 09:18pm

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly voted to endorse a declaration outlining “tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps” towards a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians ahead of a meeting of world leaders.

The seven-page declaration is the result of an international conference at the UN in July - hosted by Saudi Arabia and France - on the decades-long conflict. The United States and Israel boycotted the event.

A resolution endorsing the declaration received 142 votes in favour and 10 against, while 12 countries abstained.

The declaration endorsed by the 193-member General Assembly condemns the attacks against Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike

It also condemns the attacks by Israel against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza, siege and starvation, “which have resulted in a devastating humanitarian catastrophe and protection crisis”.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the resolution secured the international isolation of Hamas.

“For the first time today, the United Nations adopted a text condemning it for its crimes and calling for its surrender and disarmament,” he said in an X post.

The resolution was supported by all Gulf Arab states. Israel and the United States voted against it, along with Argentina, Hungary, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay and Tonga.

The declaration endorsed by the resolution says the war in Gaza “must end now” and support the deployment of a temporary international stabilization mission mandated by the UN Security Council.

The United States described the vote as “yet another misguided and ill-timed publicity stunt” that undermined serious diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

“Make no mistake, this resolution is a gift to Hamas,” US diplomat Morgan Ortagus told the General Assembly. “Far from promoting peace, the conference has already prolonged the war, emboldened Hamas and harmed the prospects of peace in both short and long term.”

Israel, which has long criticised the UN for not condemning Hamas by name for the October 7 attacks, dismissed the declaration as one-sided and described the vote as theater.

“The only beneficiary is Hamas …When terrorists are the ones cheering, you are not advancing peace; you are advancing terror,” Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon said.

