Pakistan taken off anti-doping agency’s watchlist

In a major development, Pakistan has been removed from the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) watchlist after months of uncertainty and looming sanctions.

According to a Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) statement, WADA has confirmed that the compliance process against Pakistan’s Anti-Doping Organisation (ADOP) has been concluded, following the completion of all outstanding corrective actions.

A formal review by WADA in September verified that Pakistan is no longer subject to additional monitoring, effectively ending speculation regarding potential sanctions.

Officials say that the timely implementation of procedural and policy reforms ensured that Pakistan conformed to strict international standards.

In September 2024, WADA had warned Pakistan that failure to meet key anti-doping requirements by January 2025 would automatically lead to a non-compliance status.

Such a status could have prevented Pakistani athletes from competing under their national flag and possibly led to sporting isolation.

“This is not just a bureaucratic victory, it’s a new lease on life for our athletes and sports federations,” said Pirzada, following WADA’s clearance announcement.

The clearance allows Pakistani athletes to fully participate in global sporting events under their national flag, restoring the country’s reputation on international platforms.

Last year, Wada put seven national anti-doping organisations on a watchlist, giving them four more months to ‘correct outstanding non-conformities’ to a new anti-doping code.

